Hyderabad: Police Raid at Club Masthi Pub, 9 Arrested

Madhapur SOT on late Friday raided Club Masthi Pub located in the Manjeera Majestic Commerical in the KPHB area for allegedly flouting the city police norms. 9 persons were arrested from the pub during a raid when police personnel found women dancing with customers.

According to the reports, the management of the pub has hired these women and they were seen in obscene acts with men, exposing their bodies, and dancing on the dance floor. The DJ sound played in the pub is also beyond the limits.

Police have taken manager Pradeep and a DJ operator into custody while the pub owner Sivaprasad, manager, Krishna are on the run. Police also seized DJ Mixer and Hookah Players. The SOT police then handed over the accused to the KPHB police. However, it is reported that the pub owner resorted to such activities only to attract customers.

For the past few days, the task force police have been conducting raids at various pubs and bars in the city to keep in check on the obscene dances performed in the pubs to attract customers.

On May 28th, police conducted raids on Tequila Pub at Ramgopalpet and arrested 18 people who were found partying late at the premises. Amongst those held were 8 dancing girls, 8 customers, a DJ operator, and an Organiser.

