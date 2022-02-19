Hyderabad Police to Offer Discount on Traffic Challans

Have you paid your traffic challans yet? No? Then, here is some good news for those whose with a whopping amount pending to paid to the traffic police.

In an effort to provide relief to those who have yet to pay traffic challans, the Hyderabad Traffic Police Department is planning to offer a discount on the fines. Hyderabad Joint Commission of Traffic A V Ranganath stated that as the pandemic has driven many people into economic crisis, an attempt is being made to relieve their burden by providing a discount.

He claimed that unpaid challans in Hyderabad had reached Rs. 600 crore.