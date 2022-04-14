Hyderabad Police Make Elaborate Security Plan for Saturday’s Hanuman Jayanti Procession

Hyderabad: Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Hanuman Jayanthi process to be taken out in the city on Saturday. This will be the second religious procession to be taken out in the city in less than a week. In the light of communal clashes in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Gujarat during Ram Navami, the city police are not leaving any stone unturned and making a foolproof security plan.

The religious procession, which covers a distance of 12 km, will commence from Gowliguda Mandir and end at Tadbund Hanuman Temple. There will be traffic curbs along the procession route.

City Police Commissioner CB Anand held a review meeting to take stock of the security situation in Hyderabad. The meeting was attended by the police officials from Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates and senior officials from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), R&B, Electricity and Fire Department.

A sizable number of policemen will be part of the tight security arrangements and the SHOs have been advised to be vigilant in law and order during the procession and coordinated with the field level officers from other departments. Over 7,000 police personnel were deployed in the city to ensure the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra pass off peacefully on Sunday.

Also Read: Hanuman Jayanti Messages, WhatsApp Stickers, and Insta Status to Share With Your Loved Ones