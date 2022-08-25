HYDERABAD: Just two days after Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh who was granted bail by the City courts after his arrest by the city police for making controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed in a video, was served notices related to old cases.

As per reports, the suspended MLA was served notices by the Shahinayatgunj and Mangalhaat police on Thursday in two hate-speech-related cases booked against him earlier this year in April. He was given a notice under Section 41(A) of the CrPC (to be given prior to arrest).

The police issued notices to Raja Singh for the cases which were filed in the month of February and April. Cases under various sections have been registered in Mangalhat Police station in crime number 68/2022 and in Shahinayatgunj PS in crime number 71/2022.

Responding to these new notices Raja Singh told the media that the police were conspiring to have him arrested again. The notices under Section 41(A) of the CrPC were given in respect of old cases, so what is the purpose of issuing these notices now regarding the April incident?" he asked.