Hyderabad Police Invokes PD Act Against MIM Leader Kashaf Over Provocative Slogans

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police on Tuesday passed orders invoking Preventive Detention (PD) Act against the AIMIM leader Syed Abdahu Quadri, also known as Kashaf, for allegedly creating discord and promoting enmity between Hindu and Muslim communities.

Kashaf was arrested earlier on Thursday for sparking a controversy with his aggressive ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ sloganeering against suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh.

A large number of Muslim youth had gathered outside the Police Commissioner office near Basheerbagh on the intervening night of August 22 and 23 to protest and demand the arrest of BJP MLA Raja Singh for his alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet Muhammed in a video.

During the protest, 27-year-old Kashaf was seen raising ‘Gustak E Rasool ki ek he saza, sar tan se juda..’ (beheading is the only punishment for a person who disrespects the Prophet) slogans brazenly and instigating the irate crowd.

After the video of his provocative sloganeering went viral on social media, several incidents of vandalism and violence were reported in different parts of Hyderabad city. Protestors attacked the police stations in Moghalpura, Shahinayathgunj, Bhavani Nagar and Hussaini Alam areas. The agitators not only damaged the police vehicle and pelted stones on a police station, but also attacked the hotel vendor and a private cab driver.

Kashaf was also booked in a case of assault on Congress leader Shabbir Ali in 2016. He was later released on bail by the Nampally court. The MIM leader is currently lodged in Chanchalguda jail.

