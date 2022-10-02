Hyderabad Police Foil Terror Plot to Kill BJP, RSS Leaders, 3 Held

Hyderabad: Three terror suspects were arrested by the Hyderabad police on Sunday. The arrested trio were allegedly plotting terror attacks in in the city. The police have recovered four hand grenades, net cash of Rs 5,41,800, five cell phones and a motorcycle from them.

As per latest reports, the city police have also arrested 20 people. The suspects were picked up from their houses in the wee hours of Sunday and are currently being interrogated at SIT.

Acting on credible inputs, the police team apprehended Abdul Zahed (39) of Moosarambagh, Malakpet, Mohd, Sameeruddin (39) of Akber Bagh, Syeedabad and Maaz Hasan Farooq (29) of Humayun Nagar, Mahidipatnam, a police statement said.

The terror suspect was planning to hurl these hand grenades targeting public gatherings through his group members, thereby causing terror and communal tension in the city. Hyderabad city Police collected precise information about the clandestine activities of this group and foiled their plans with their timely arrest, the statement added.

The police have claimed that several BJP and RSS leaders were the their targets and the terror suspects allegedly got explosives to carry out ‘subversive’ activities in the state.

Abdul Zahed of Malakpet of the city, who was involved in several terror related cases in Hyderabad in the past, revived his contacts with his Pakistani ISI conduits. He was also involved in a case related to the suicide attack on the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner’s task force office Begumpet in 2005.

Zahed was in regular touch with Pakistani ISI-LeT handlers. He was conspiring to carry out terror acts along with his associates in Hyderabad and to carry out the terror attacks, he had also received a consignment of four hand grenades. At the behest of Pakistan based handlers, Zahed recruited Samiuddin and Maaz Hasan.

Farhatullah Ghori, Siddique Bin Osman and Abdul Majeed all natives of Hyderabad city absconded as they were wanted in several terror cases and finally settled in Pakistan and now working under the aegis of ISI.

During interrogation, Adul Zahed revealed that Farhatulla Ghori, Siddique Bin Osman and Majeed revived their contacts with him and they motivated and financed him to recruit and carryout out terror attacks in Hyderabad again.

Also Read: Samajwadi Party Leader Mulayam Singh Yadav Shifted to ICU in Gurugram’s Hospital

In the past, the terror suspects recruited local youth and radicalised them and got executed terror attacks such as blast near Saibaba Temple Dilsukhnagar in 2002, bus blast at Ghatkopar in Mumbai, suicide attack on Task Force office, Begumpet in 2005. They also attempted to cause blasts near Ganesh Temple, Secunderabad in 2004.

