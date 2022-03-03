Hyderabad Police Foil Bid to Assassinate Telangana Minister Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police arrested 15 people on Wednesday in connection with an alleged plot to kill Excise and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud.

Two firearms and ammunition were also seized from Nagaraju, Yadaiah, and Vishwanath, all of Mahabubnagar, who reportedly met one Farooq on February 25 in a lodge near Suchitra Junction and promised him Rs. 15 crores to attack the minister.

However, disagreements about the arrangement arose, and they are reported to have allegedly attempted to attack Farooq, who then went to the Petbasheerabad police station.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M. Stephen Raveendra said that Nagaraju, Yadaiah, and Vishwanath were arrested in connection with the assassination plot against Farooq. Other suspects Raghavender Raju, Madhusudhan, and Ravi's call data records were inspected as part of the inquiry, and their whereabouts were traced to the servant quarters of a BJP politician and former MP in Delhi, where they were arrested.

"It was found that they were given shelter at the MP's quarters by the MP's personal assistant. Their arrest has given further details about the murder plan," Stephen Raveendra said, adding that the involvement of the former MP and another national BJP official will be investigated further.

"Because we had to present the arrested people before the court on February 27, we were unable to conduct a thorough investigation. More information would be obtained during the detention," the Commissioner stated, adding that the source of the money, motive and key conspirators were still unknown, even though the weapons were procured in Uttar Pradesh.