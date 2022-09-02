In a major development in the Jubilee Hills gang rape case , the Hyderbad police on Friday has filed a petetition in the court to consider the five Children in Conflict with Law (CCL) as majors in the case.

On July 27, All five juveniles, accused in the sensational Jubilee Hills gang rape case, have been granted bail while the bail plea of key accused Saduddin Malik was rejected by the Telangana High Court.

On May 28, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a car by five juveniles and one Mohamad Saduddin Malik. Three days later on May 31, the victim lodged a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police, against the accused.

All the accused were arrested from their separate hideouts and remanded to judicial custody.

