Hyderabad Police Dismiss Gangrape At Gandhi Hospital After SC Commission Serious

The Hyderabad Police on Thursday confirmed that the complaint they had received stating that the gang rape of a woman at Gandhi Hospital was found to be false. A senior Hyderabad police officer said that they have verified 500 CCTV footages and examined 200 witnesses and found that the gang rape at Gandhi hospital was false.

A few days ago, a woman from Mahabubnagar came to Gandhi Hospital to assist her sister as her brother-in-law was admitted to the hospital. She lodged a complaint in the Chilkalguda police station stating that she was repeatedly raped by a staffer at the Gandhi Hospital. She further added that her sister was also raped. But there was no truth in the news.

To make her family believe where she was for more than four days of her missing, she weaved the story and said that she was gang-raped by the hospital staffer. Her sister who was missing for the past four days was also spotted at Narayanaguda.

The police said that on August 11 and August 14th, the woman had consensual sex with one of the security staffers. On investigation, the security staffer of the Gandhi hospital, Vijaya Kishore said that he had sex with the elder sister but maintained that it was consensual.

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Wednesday directed Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to submit a comprehensive report to the Commission by August 25.