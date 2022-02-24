Hyderabad Police Discount on Pending Traffic Challan Just One Time

Are you worried about how to pay your overloaded traffic challans? Then this news is for you. Check out the discount offers announced by the Hyderabad traffic police. Yes, you heard it right! The traffic police from Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates have announced a one-time discount for people who have a huge amount of pending challans.

According to a news statement issued by the traffic police department on Wednesday, the decision was taken as a "humanitarian gesture" since residents in Hyderabad are experiencing financial hardships following the COVID-19 pandemic. As per a press release, 85% of the challans are for two-wheelers and autos belonging to the middle and lower-middle classes of society.

Check Out the Discounts on Traffic Challans

1.If 25% of the challan is paid for two-wheelers and autos, the remaining 75% of the pending challans are waived.

2.For push carts and petty sellers (39b instances), if 20% is paid, the remaining 80% is waived off.

3.For light motor vehicles (LMVs), automobiles, jeeps, and heavy vehicles, if 50% of the purchase price is paid, the remaining 50% will be waived.

4.For Road Transport Corporation (RTC) drivers, if 30% is paid, the remaining 70% is waived.

The Hyderabad traffic police department further stated that the above payments should only be done online. The facility is open from March 1st to March 31st.