Hyderabad Police Crackdown on Tinted Car Windows

The Hyderabad City Police started a special campaign against tinted car windows on Saturday. Teams of traffic police officers were seen checking cars on the city's busy road. Tinted window film is prohibited by the motor vehicle statute and is punishable by penalties.

It's not the first time in Hyderabad, police have earlier carried out similar campaigns against tinted car windows. In Hyderabad, many people prefer tinted car windows though they are aware it is against the Central Motor Vehicle Regulation. Hyderabad police began launching campaigns against such violations with this in view.

Car owners must make sure that the visible transmission of light via the windscreen and rear window is at least 70% in keeping with Central Motor Vehicle Regulation 100. The visible light transmission rate for side windows must not be less than 50%.