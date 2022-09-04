Hyderabad Police Crack Kidnapping Case, Gaddiannaram BJP Corporator Held

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Saturday arrested a BJP corporator for allegedly kidnapping the son of his political rival from the same party. They will be produced in court today.

The police have arrested Baddam Prem Maheswar Reddy, a corporator from Gaddiannaram division and nine other accused in connection with the kidnapping of a 22-year-old Lanka Subramanyam. The police were on the lookout of five other accused.

The Saroornagar police and the LB Nagar special operations team of the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate cracked the kidnapping case which had taken place on Thursday.

Acting on the victim’s parents' complaint, the police swung into action and with the help of CCTV footage traced the victim and accused near Chintapalli. The police rescued the victim and arrested the kidnappers. During investigation, police found that the corporator was the kingpin behind the kidnapping.

According to the police, Maheswar Reddy and others were involved in the kidnapping case. The BJP corporator had allegedly kidnapped Subramanyam to settle scores with him.



The victim told police that the accused had kidnapped him from his house in P&T Colony in Gaddiannaram and physically tortured him. He said the accused thrashed him and tortured him with burning cigarettes butts. The accused even asked the victim to take a bath and get ready as they would be going to offer his sacrifice at a temple. According to the victim, they even put a garland around his neck.

According to the police, the corporator had differences with one Lakshmi Narayana, a local BJP leader and a former rowdy-sheeter. While one BJP worker named Shravan was holding a grudge against Lakshmi Narayana because he had allegedly had extra-marital relations with one of his relatives.

To settle the score, Maheswar Reddy along with Shravan hatched a conspiracy to kidnap Lakshmi Narayana. The BJP corporator approached one Puneet Tiwari, a BJP sympathizer and outsourcing employee at the State Secretariat to help them execute the kidnapping plot and promised to give him money.

Puneet reached the residence of Lakshmi Narayana with his friends including students P Manjunath, K Pavan Kumar, R Hemanth, software employee Balivada Praneeth in the early hours of September 1. They came looking for Lakshmi Narayana but he was not at home, so they kidnapped his son Subrahmanyam who was sitting at a Ganesh mandap near his house and took him to Chintapalli in Nalgonda district.

(With IANS inputs)

