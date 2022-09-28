Hyderabad: Police Constable Arrested for Chain Snatching

Hyderabad: A Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) constable was arrested on the charges of snatching a woman’s gold chain at Kothaguda near Gachibowli.

According to Madhapur ACP Raghunandan Rao, Ramesh (31) snatched the ten-tola gold chain worth Rs 3.90 lakhs of the woman who was walking near Kothaguda GHMC park on Monday night.

When she raised an alarm, locals chased the accused cop for two kilometres and caught him. Locals roughed him up and handed him over to Gachibowli police.

Cops recovered the stolen gold chain and registered a robbery case under section 392 of the IPC against Ramesh.

The constable was suspended eight months ago for not attending his duties regularly. Since then he has been residing at his native place Alavaram in Suryapet district. He came to Hyderabad to meet officers and rejoin his duties.

