Hyderabad Police Commissionerate’s Report On Vehicles Seized During Lockdown

As the lockdown in Telangana has been extended, the state police’s work is continuing. Every day, some people are roaming on the roads on their vehicles without any reason. As per the rules, the police are seizing their vehicles or fining them accordingly.

According to the report as of 31 May 2021, a total of 6350 cases have been booked. Here is a complete breakdown of the violations

1. Lock Down (10 am to 6 am) violation cases - 4501

2. Not wearing mask/improper wearing mask cases - 1529

3. Not maintaining Social distance cases - 251

4. Large gathering cases - 22

5. Consumption of liquor/Pan/Gutka & other Tobacco products in public cases - 47

6. Total Vehicles seized: 3574

It was announced earlier that the Telangana government has extended the lockdown by another ten days. The new rules will be in effect until June 9. The relaxation period has been extended by four more hours. The new hours of operation are 6 AM to 1 PM., with a one-hour grace period until 2 PM. After 2 PM, apart from private travel, RTC services are also not allowed.

The police also shared a light-hearted story. On 31 May, a woman identified as Laxmi (61) was begging for money near Mehdipatnam. “she wanted to buy juice for her son who was admitted in the MNJ Cancer Hospital.” A police inspector noticed her while making rounds and approached the woman. The inspector after hearing about her situation, gave her Rs 2000. Such inspiring stories after everything comes as a sign of peace.