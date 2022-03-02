Hyderabad Police Collect 5.5 Crores in One Day After Discount on Traffic Challans

The Telangana traffic department's idea of giving discounts on challans is getting a huge response from the public. Yes, around Rs 5.5 cr has been collected on the first day of the one-time discount initiative. Approximately Rs 5 lakh challans have been cleared through the integrate e-challan system. While there are around Rs 20 crores in pending challans.

The speed of the server has to be increased as the number of people logging into the website increased ten fold. The speed of the server had gone down as huge number of people are using the Telangana E challan website to clear their bills. The Joint CP said that, "We did enhance the technical infrastructure by up to 10 times and added features such as OTP authentication and need for the last four digits of Chassis number etc to deliberately slow down the traffic. Yet we were not able to cater to the demand. In the next few days, we will scale up the infrastructure further."

"We suggest that the public not be in a rush to clear the challans since we have given the people one month from March 1 to March 31 for this scheme," said a senior traffic police officer.

The Telangana police have offered to clear all the pending challans between March 1 and 31 and gave special discount as well. The amount of the discount varies depending on the vehicle. The penalty for violators of COVID-19 protocols was reduced by the Police Department from Rs 1000 to Rs 100.

Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali, in a statement said, "We have taken this decision considering the financial difficulties faced by the poor and middle-class people due to Corona for the last two years."