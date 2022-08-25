Hyderabad Police Challenge Raja Singh’s Bail in Telangana High Court

The Hyderabad police on Thursday approached Telangana High Court challenging the Goshamal MLA T Raja Singh's bail orders issued by the Nampally court on August 23.

Public Prosecutor C Pratap Reddy mentioned the matter before the court against the remand rejection order against the MLA.

The Shahinayatgunj and Mangalhaat police on Thursday served notices to the suspended MLA Raja Singh in two hate-speech-related cases booked against him earlier this year in April. He was given a notice under Section 41(A) of the CrPC.

.

Cases under various sections have been registered in Mangalhat Police station in crime number 68/2022 and in Shahinayatgunj PS in crime number 71/2022.

Responding to the notices, Raja Singh told the media that the police were conspiring to have him arrested again. The notices under Section 41(A) of the CrPC were given in respect of old cases, so what is the purpose of issuing these notices now regarding the April incident?" he asked.

