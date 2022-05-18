Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, the City police arrested Dr M Prasahanth Pillai, the Vice Chancellor of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan University (SRKU), Bhopal and Dr S S Kushwah, a former Vice Chancellor of the university in a fake certificate racket on Wednesday. The university management was issuing the educational certificates fraudulently to needy students without any exam and attendance by collecting huge money. The university officials were charging Rs 2 to 4 lakh for issuing certificates.

So far 29 people including 19 students and the V-C of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan University have been arrested in the fake certificate case. Six parents of the students obtained anticipatory bail and parents of another 6 students received notices.

Earlier in February, four cases were registered in the police stations of Malakpet, Asif Nagar, Musheerabad and Chaderghat and also against the agents of educational consultants and management of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan University. These cases were transferred to the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

According to the police release, SRK University had issued a total of 101 educational certificates to the students. The police have so far seized 44 certificates from the suspected students. Out of these 44 certificates, 13 belong to B.Tech and BE courses and remaining 31 are various degree

certificates like MBA, B.Sc., etc.

The police had arrested two more accused SRKU Vice-Chancellor (In-charge) Dr Sunil Kapoor and Assistant Ketan Singh of SRK University in Bhopal and Dr Sunil managed to get an anticipatory bail, A. R. Srinivas, IPS, Addl. Commissioner of Police, (Crimes) said.

The police officials said during investigation Srikanth Reddy, an educational institution agent in Hyderabad, revealed the details of the fake certificates racket. Based on the information, they have arrested seven agents of various educational institutions of Hyderabad city.

