Hyderabad Police Bust High Profile Sex Racket Busted At 5 Star Hotel In Punjagutta

Punjagutta police and Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) busted a prostitution racket following a raid on a five star hotel under Somajiguda police station limits on Friday evening. Police caught nine persons including two customers.

Sudheer Kumar, Circle Inspector, Punjagutta Police Station said that, "A gang of nine persons who have been involved in sex trafficking were arrested from The Park in Somajiguda. Everything is run through online management, including bank and mobile transactions. The photos of girls will also be shown online. The prostitution racket is now hi-tech and the dealings too are taking place online.”

Police registered the case and are investigating in all the possible angles to know the main person behind this.