Hyderabad Police to Auction Vehicles Abandoned by Public

The Hyderabad City Police Department plans to organise a public auction of abandoned vehicles and has notified people who claim to be the owners that they must file an application before the vehicle is auctioned. The city police has in its possession about 1279 vehicles of different types and aim to dispose them off through public auction under Section 7 of the Hyderabad Police Act 2004. The opponent may file an application with the Commissioner of Police, Basheer Bagh, Hyderabad.

Vehicle information is available with I. Narasimha Murthy, Reserve Inspector of Police, CTC, Hyderabad, Cell No. 9490616637, and on the Hyderabad Police Department's official website. Hyderabad Traffic Police is planning to offer discounts to people who have yet to pay their traffic challans.

According to A V Ranganath of the Hyderabad Joint Commission of Traffic, the epidemic has driven many people into economic crisis, an attempt is being made to relieve their burden by granting a discount in challans. As a result, unpaid challans in Hyderabad have reached Rs. 600 crore.