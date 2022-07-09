Hyderabad: Police Arrested Three In Techie's Honour Killing Case

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Saturday arrested three persons in connection with the honour killing case of software professional Narayana Reddy at KPHB.

The victim's father-in-law K Venkateshwar Reddy, who was upset with his daughter marrying against his wish, allegedly struck a contract killing deal of Rs 4.5 lakh with prime suspect Srinivas Reddy, the Madhapur DCP Shilpavalli said.

While probing the case, initially the police arrested one of the accused, Shaik Ashiq. On further interrogation, Ashiq revealed that the other two persons Srinivas Reddy and Kasi were involved in the case.

The police registered a case of murder under sections 302 for murder, 120 (B) for criminal conspiracy, and section 364 kidnapping with an intent to murder. The three arrested were identified as Srinivas Reddy, Kasi and Ashiq.

The police further said they are looking out for the victim's uncle Venkateshwar Reddy and his brother-in-law Chandrashekhar Reddy who were accused in the case.

It may be recalled that 24 year old Narayana Reddy’s partially burnt body was found in a forest area in Jinnaram village of Sangareddy district on 3rd July.

Also Read: Techie’s Honour Killing Case: KPHB Police Arrest Wife’s Kin