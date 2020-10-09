The newly opened cable stayed bridge at Durgam Cheruvu has become popular a selfie point. Most of the people are stopping to click selfies there by compounding the traffic problems on this new road connector. The CCTV cameras installed on the bridge captured a few dangerous crossings and stunts by reckless people.

On October 1, two youths were caught on camera crossing the bridge dangerously. They even scaled the wall to get a clear picture of the lake. A video of a woman standing against the traffic in her search for the most vantage position to click her photo also went viral on social media. Now, one more video is doing rounds in the social media. In this bizarre incident that was captured on the CCTV cameras, one could see two boys trying to take selfies on the bridge. After a few selfies, one of them became half-naked and even lay on the surface of the bridge while his partner in this escapade tried to click his photos. Police reached the spot and arrested them. Here is the video.

The cops have warned visitors not to carry out such stunts but still people are continuing it. A few days ago, civic activist Sai Teja shared a spine-chilling video which showed a couple walking on the bridge. Suddenly the woman in a pink salwar kameez walked perilously to the middle of the three-lane road as vehicles zipped past her. He shared the video with the caption, “The main reason for uploading the video was to show the mindless behaviour of people. It can have tragic consequences for them as well as others."

After the video was posted on Twitter, the Madhapur police responded with an appeal: “Our sincere appeal to all the visitors of #DurgamCheruvuCable Bridge not to come on to traffic lane... Please be in walkway... Be responsible and be safe... and also don’t jump over the railing and don’t take extreme steps for pics and selfies.”

An official at the Madhapur Traffic Police Station said that, “Traffic is not allowed on the bridge after 11 pm and our officials are on the bridge ensuring that traffic keeps moving and people’s safety is taken care of.”