Hyderabad Police Arrest Serial Killer Who Murdered 18 Women In 24 Years

Hyderabad Police have arrested a serial killer who murdered 18 women over a period of 24 years. The man was identified as Maina Ramulu and he started killing women after his wife eloped with another person. He was a resident of Borabanda and was arrested on Tuesday. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Tuesday announced that Ramulu was arrested in a joint operation by Hyderabad and Rachakonda police.

Mahesh Bhagwat, CP Rachakonda said that, "His modus operandi is to target women visiting toddy shops. So far, he killed 18 women in the limits of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy districts."

According to the police, the 45-year-old would target women found near toddy compounds and would offer money for sex. Later, he used to murder them. Earlier, he was involved in 16 murders and was arrested by police. In 2011, he had escaped from Erragadda Mental Hospital prison section.