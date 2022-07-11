Hyderabad: Police Arrest Mother For Killing Baby

HYDERABAD: A woman was arrested by Jagathgirigutta police on Sunday for allegedly killing her own baby girl in the city limits. Police came to know that the baby’s body was recovered in a water tank on Tuesday. A complaint was filed by the baby’s grandmother raising suspicions about the circumstances of the baby's death.

Police took the couple into custody and after investigation the baby's mother, Jyothi confessed to having killed the baby. She claimed that she killed the baby due to financial problems in the family.

However, police are conducting a detailed investigation into the matter.

Also Read: Undeclared Emergency In India:KCR Launches Scathing Attack On BJP