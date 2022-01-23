Hyderabad Police Arrest Drug Kingpin Running an International Racket

The Punjagutta police has filed a court petition seeking custody of Chukwu Ogbonna David alias Tony, the main suspect in the international drug ring, who was arrested on Thursday.

The hearing is scheduled for next week. The Hyderabad police arrested Tony and nine others in the city, including seven entrepreneurs, and recovered 10 grams of cocaine from them.

The Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force caught Tony in Pune (North). The police found that Tony was supplying drugs to around 30 people in the city through his associates. The agents rented rooms in several hotels and supplied drugs to their regular customers.