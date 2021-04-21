Hyderabad Police Acts Against Fake News On YouTube

The state government is taking all measures to control the spread of coronavirus. In Telangana, on Tuesday, the government announced that the night curfew is going to be in place with effect from 20th April.

The timings of night curfew are 9pm to 5 am and it will continue till May 1st. Police are discharging their duties and are taking necessary actions against those who have flouted the rules.

But, a YouTube channel has published a video in which it was stated that police did a lathi charge during the night curfew in some areas of Hyderabad.

Now, a case has been registered against the reporter who filed the fake news.

CP Anjani Kumar said that anybody who circulates fake news will not be spared.

The second wave of coronavirus is creating a lot of problems to people. Many videos with misinformation are doing the rounds on social media. Earlier, the government had warned miscreants against spreading fake news and stressed that they will take action against those who spread false news.