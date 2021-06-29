Hyderabad Physicist Solves 161-Year Old Reimann Hypothesis

HYDERABAD: City-based professor and mathematical physicist Dr Kumar Eswaran, claims to have found the solution to the Reimann Hypothesis, a millennium problem in mathematics that was hitherto unsolved for more than 161 years.

The Riemann Hypothesis is stated to be the number one out of the top 10 unsolved mathematical problems and was designated as a millennium problem in 2000, with a reward of $1 million (Rs 7.4 Crore) from Clay Mathematics Institute, Oxford, England, for anyone who could solve it. This has been a problem that has challenged mathematicians for generations.

The Riemann Hypothesis relates to how prime numbers are distributed. According to mathematicians who have grappled with the hypothesis, proof of the Riemann Hypothesis would have far-reaching consequences for number theory and for the use of primes in cryptography, and would automatically lead to the proof of numerous theorems which are dependent on the truth of this hypothesis.

Prof Eswaran(74) who works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology (SNIST), Hyderabad, said that he had first given proof for the formula way back in the year 2016, improved by the great mathematician Georg Friedrich Bernhard Riemann in the 1800s. He said that he had put it on the web for open review and downloads after working on it for about six weeks. He said that several lectures on the proof were also given in the past four years.

Dr Eswaran's methodology spoke of ‘factorisation sequence of numbers’ was shown to be like a 'random walk', he said. This method used was actually not just number theories. I had to use techniques from random variables and probability as well," he said in an interview with Deccan Chronicle.

An expert committee of scientists including Dr T. Ramasami, former secretary, Union ministry of science and technology, Prof. P. Narasimha Reddy, executive director, Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology, Prof. M. Seetharaman, former professor and chair, department of theoretical physics, University of Madras, Prof. V. Srinivasan, former professor and dean, School of Physics, UoH, Prof. K. Srinivasa Rao, former senior professor, Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, Prof. M. D. Srinivas, Senior Fellow, Centre for Policy Studies, Prof. Vinayak Eswaran, department of mechanical and aerospace engineering, IIT Hyderabad, and Dr Adindla Suma, associate professor, department of computer science, Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology conducted an open review of the proof for a year from February 2020 to conclude that Dr Eswaran had indeed proved the Riemann Hypothesis. (Inputs From Deccan Chronicle)

Also Read: SMA: Coimbatore Kid Wins Lottery For Rs 16 Crore Drug