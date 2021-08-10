Hyderabad Pharma City Launches Skill Development Program for Engaging, Training and Upskilling Youth

As part of the Hyderabad Pharma City project, the Government of Telangana and TSIIC have launched a skilling program with the objective to train youth in and around villages to facilitate employment. The government has committed to facilitating at least one job per family, who has contributed land to the Pharma city project and offering training at Government’s cost. The programme is being executed by Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) in partnership with the Life Science Sector Skill Development of Government of India.

The pilot program for around 120 participants was inaugurated today Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce and IT, Shri Amoy Kumar, IAS, Collector, Ranga Reddy, Shri E.V. Narasimha Reddy, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC), Shri Shakthi Nagappan, CEO, Hyderabad Pharma City and Shri Shrikant Sinha, CEO, TASK.

Hyderabad Pharma City (HPC) is a flagship initiative by the Government of Telangana. Hyderabad Pharma City (HPC) has been planned as a world-class industrial city with a thrust on the development and production of affordable and quality medicines for the country and the world. The project is proposed to be developed on the work, live, learn and play concept by adopting sustainable green concepts with state-of-the-art integrated infrastructure.

The training will consist of a mix of classroom sessions, practicals, on-the-job learning, and assessments and will also deploy state-of-the-art technologies including AR / VR, etc as tools for training the candidates. The programme will also include industry visits and guest lectures from eminent personalities.

Training modules cover a range of courses Production Operator, Lab Technician, Manufacturing Assistant, Packaging Assistant, Stores Coordinator, Maintenance Supervisor, HVAC Coordinator, Fitter Mechanical, Quality chemist, Quality assurance and quality control executive, etc. Candidates will also be trained in lab/manufacturing equipment including water filtration assembly multi head, Vortex mixer, centrifuge,iTouch vibratory sieve shaker and many more. The total course duration will be of 45 days of theory & practical training and 15 days of OJT. On successful completion of the program, placement opportunities have also been planned for the successful candidates.