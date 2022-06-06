Hyderabad Petrol Bunks Put Up No Stock Boards

A few petrol bunks have displayed no stock boards in Hyderabad on Sunday. The oil companies are demanding payment for the supplies made on credit earlier. Some of the bunks have put up no stock boards. More than 50% of bunks have been closed in Hyderabad on Sunday. The owners of the petrol bunk are saying that they are facing pressure from the Chief Regional Manager as well. Some of the owners of fuel bunks were now facing losses but the oil companies were demanding payment to resume supplies.

Also Read: Chilakalaguda Police Tortures Gym Trainer For Public Nuisance, Video Viral