HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will enable pet owners to get licenses for their pets at the click of a button, without having to visit the GHMC office. Although there are about 50,000 pet dogs in the Hyderabad limits, only about 6,000 are licensed. Every pet dog must be licensed in accordance with GHMC regulations. With many people opting out of getting the licenses for their pets as they find it cumbersome to submit various details and also due to lack of proper information about the procedure, the GHMC has decided to make the process online. The GHMC plans to create a database to provide pet lovers with timely instructions and advice from the Animal Welfare Board, to alert them about the Anti rabies vaccination at regular intervals, and to use the data in other ways.

In addition, GHMC has made it possible for people to apply for a license online for their pets, without the hassle of having to go to the offices for licenses. This would be for both the new licenses as well as for the renewal facility. The entire process is simplified online and one has to go to the office only to collect a token. Each licensed dog will be allotted a unique ID which would work for a lifetime. The ID should be quoted during renewal of license or for any other purpose.

You can apply through the relevant link on the GHMC website. The license will be issued after consideration by the concerned authorities. It will contain the GHMC zone, license number, etc.

Prerequisites for applying online.