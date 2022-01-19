Hyderabad: Passport Slots Reduced by 50pc, Check RPO Timings

HYDERABAD: The Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, has cut down the appointments by 50 percent at the Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs), Passport Laghu Kendra and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras in the State of Telangana owing to rise in COVID cases.

“It has been decided to handle operations at these Kendras with 50% appointments only till January 31,” said regional passport officer, Dasari Balaiah.

The decision has been taken so that these centers do not turn into COVID clusters, said a release issued by the RPO on Tuesday.

Only medical and genuine travel emergencies, supported by proper documents, will be entertained at the public enquiry counter at Regional Passport Office in Secunderabad, said the RPO.

The counter will function between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm, instead of 9:30 am to 4 pm till January 31.

