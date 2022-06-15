Hyderabad Parks to Get A Facelift

Hyderabad's famous parks—NTR Gardens and Lumbini Park, are set to get a new look. Yes, NTR Gardens and Lumbini Park are all set to undergo a major transformation in terms of design and recreational facilities. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has issued a request for a proposal to hire a landscape architect to complete the project. The architect is expected to come up with a master plan for both parks.

"By combining the current services and infrastructure in these parks, a new design, recreational facilities, lights, greenery, and so on will emerge," an HMDA official said.

The HMDA has also suggested a spinning tower at NTR Gardens, and tenders for the installation and operation of a Machan Tree, toy train, and adventure house in the park have been invited. Tenders were requested at Lumbini Park for the operation and maintenance of the revolving tower and restaurant. "The goal was to improve recreational amenities in these popular parks to meet the needs of children and adults of all ages," they stated.