Hyderabad: Over Speeding Bike Hit By RTC Bus At Jubilee Hills Checkpost

A biker and pillion rider suffered injuries after their two-wheeler was involved in an accident with a TSRTC bus. The accident took place at Jubilee Hills check post, Hyderabad. The injured have been shifted to a private hospital. Police have registered a case. According to the reports, the biker tried to overtake the bus and the accident took place. Over speeding might be the cause of the accident.

In another incident that took place on Sunday, three persons were killed on Rajiv Rahadari at Mallaram village of Chinna Kodur Mandal in Siddipet district. The deceased were identified as Tandra Papa Rao (56), and his wife Padma (50). Both of them were the natives of Nerella village of Siricilla district. Papa Rao and his wife were travelling in a car and the vehicle was proceeding to Hyderabad from Sircilla. A lorry coming in the wrong direction hit the car and the driver of the car Anjaneyulu died on the spot. The bodies were taken to Government Hospital Siddipet for postmortem.

Also Read: Prathyusha Garimella's Last Rites in Hyderabad Today