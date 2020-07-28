HYDERABAD: After orders issued by the Director of Medical Education for sealing the 102-year-old building of Osmania General Hospital here, the administration of the hospital locked up the iconic old building on Monday, July 27.

Earlier on July 22, the Director of Medical Education, K Ramesh Reddy had issued orders to seal the building after it was flooded with rainwater which caused inconvenience to the patients, doctors and other hospital staff.

The incident garnered a huge uproar from the opposition parties as well as common men as the photos and videos of the inundated floor with the entry of rainwater went viral on social media.

Already, the administration had shifted the patients and offices including the superintendent office from the old building. The heritage building was constructed in 1917 by the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad state, Mir Osman Ali Khan.

"On the day of the receiving the order to close the old building, all the activities have been stopped and evacuation activities have been initiated and around 200 patients in the building were shifted to the other building. The administration offices were also shifted on Monday after which all the operations in the building have suspended and will be remained closed," said Dr. Pandu Naik, the superintendent of OGH.