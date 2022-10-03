HYDERABAD: City Police Commissioner CV Anand said that 'Operation ROPE' (Road Obstructive Parking and Encroachment) is being implemented in the city from Monday. As part of this traffic rules will come into effect and fines will be levied for those who violate them.

The Commissioner said that they will create awareness among motorists for another four days and challans will not be issued immediately but will be issued after three days.

He made it clear that there should be a change in the motorists' mindset for traffic problems to be solved and regulated. The Commissioner also warned that strict action will be taken against those who violate traffic rules.

As of now, the implementation of Operation ROPE is being done at Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills. He said that after four days there will be a complete understanding of how to take it forward across the city.

Motorists watch out for these violations and fines:

-A fine of Rs 100 will be imposed on motorists for going beyond the stop line

-Challan for crossing stop lines near signals

-A fine of Rs 1000 for blocking a free left

-Other penalties include fines on shopkeepers if they place their goods on footpaths

-Fine of Rs 600 if parking obstructs pedestrians.

