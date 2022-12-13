HYDERABAD: In a bizarre incident a case of occult rituals and worship in a government school came to light on Tuesday morning, in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

As per reports, evidence of occult worship was discovered in the Hydershakote Zilla Parishad High School at Gandipet Mandal in Ranga Reddy district under the Rajendar Nagar limits.

The school teachers and students were shocked to see remnants of the occult rituals in the science lab and in the store room. The incident led to a state of panic among the students and faculty. The school management immediately informed the police who started an investigation into the matter.

While conducting an inquiry the police who went to check the CCTV visuals in the office room discovered that the footage missing.

This is a developing story, further details are awaited.