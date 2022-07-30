Hyderabad: Obscene Activities at Kukatpally's Club Masthi Pub Continue

Earlier, Police conducted raids on Club Masthi pub located in the Manjeera Majestic Commerical in the KPHB area and arrested the pub operator and others for allegedly being involved in obscene acts. But, still, the management of Club Masthi is continuing its activities. According to the sources, women are involved in obscene activities with the customers at the pub. The women behave intimately with some of the customers and even offer some sexual favours.

The locals expressed anguish over the management of Club Masthi for allegedly flouting the sound pollution norms.

In the month of June, Police have taken the manager and a DJ operator of the pub into custody. The cops also seized DJ Mixer and Hookah Players. According to the reports, the pub owner resorts to such activities only to attract customers.

For the past few days, the task force police have been conducting raids at various pubs and bars in the city to keep in check on the obscene dances performed in the pubs.

