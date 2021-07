Hyderabad: No Water Supply in These Localities on July 5

Some parts of Hyderabad will have to go without water for 24 hours starting at 6 a.m. on July 5 due to pipeline work being carried out at Nagole junction to facilitate the construction of a proposed flyover.

The following areas will be affected: BN Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Auto Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, Mahindra Hills, Elugutta, Ramanthapur, Uppal, Nacharam, Habsiguda, Chilkanagar, Beerappagadda, Boduppal (partial), Meerpet, and Badangpet, Balapur, Maisaram, Barkas, Mekalamandi, Bholakpur, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Boudhanagar, Marredpally, Railways, MES, Cantonment, Prakash Nagar, Patigadda, Hasmathpet, Ferozguda, Goutham Nagar, Vaishali Nagar.

To avoid inconvenience, the HMWSSB has asked consumers to use water sparingly.