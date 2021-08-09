Hyderabad: No Drinking Water in These GHMC Areas

Hyderabad: In some sections of the city, the drinking water supply will be cut off for 24 hours starting at 6 a.m. on August 9.

Lalapet, Mahindra Hills, Ramanthapur, Uppal, Balapur, Maisaram, Tarnaka, Prakashnagar, Ferozguda, Vanasthalipuram, Chilkanagar, Badangpet, and Shamshabad are among the places impacted. The water supply has been cut off due to junction work on the Krishna drinking water supply phase-II pipeline, allowing for the construction of a flyover in Nagole.

In a press statement, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) urged residents to conserve water to minimise inconvenience.