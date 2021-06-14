Hyderabad Nizam Club Fire Due to Short Circuit

A fire accident occurred at the Nizam Club Hyderabad on Sunday morning at around 5.30 am due to a short circuit. The fire department was dispatched to the spot as soon as the information reached the fire department and the flames were doused within one hour. The department officials said that no casualties were reported but there could be some property loss.

According to the police, the fire was discovered by the club staff in the penthouse and administrative office of a block on the second floor of the building. They alerted the club authorities, who then informed the police and the fire department. The fire tenders arrived within ten minutes and doused the flames. The exact cause will be known only after the investigation.