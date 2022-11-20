Hyderabad: Nine TRS Workers Held for Vandalising BJP MP D Arvind’s House, Granted Bail

Hyderabad: Nine members of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) were arrested in connection with the vandalism on Nizamabad Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dharmapuri Arvind’s residence at Banjara Hills in the city on Friday.

The arrests were made on Saturday. Later, they were produced before the magistrate and the court granted bail to all of them. The police have booked the TRS members for trespass intimidation, damage to property, and manhandling. The police also said they had no clue of an attack on the BJP leader’s house.

Earlier on Friday, the TRS members staged a dharna outside Arvind’s residence in Hyderabad and protested the BJP leader’s alleged remarks that TRS MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha was considering joining the Congress party. These remarks angered the TRS workers who went to Arvind’s residence at Banjara Hills and vandalised it.

కెసిఆర్, KTR, K.కవిత ల ఆదేశాలపై హైదరాబాద్ లోని నా ఇంటిపై దాడి చేసిన TRS గుండాలు. ఇంట్లో వస్తువులు పగలగొడుతూ, బీభత్సం సృష్టిస్తూ, మా అమ్మను బెదిరించారు! TRS goons attacked my residence and vandalised the house. They terrorised my mother & created ruckus.@PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/LwtzZU4rfg — Arvind Dharmapuri (@Arvindharmapuri) November 18, 2022

Meanwhile, the TRS leader Kavitha rejected the statement of BJP leader D Arvind and threatened him to not speak against her and her family otherwise, he would get a thrashing from people in his own Nizamabad constituency.

Also Read: Watch: Actor Naga Shourya Weds Anusha Shetty In Bengaluru