HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad's Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) which was chosen for human clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine, is all set to start clinical trials of BBV152 COVID vaccine from July 7.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday granted permission to NIMS to carry out human clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine.

COVAXIN is India's first indigenous Coronavirus vaccine which is being developed by the ICMR.

ICMR is working in partnership with National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune and Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) for the launch of the medicine, which is scheduled to be launched by August 15. However, medical experts have called out ICMR for the August 15 deadline and said that it is impossible to launch the drug on the scheduled date.

After ICMR got approval from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for clinical trials of COVAXIN, ICMR has granted permission to NIMS to carry out human clinical trials from July 7.

Speaking to the media, Dr Manohar expressed their happiness over ICMR choosing NIMS for human clinical trials of COVAXIN.

He said that ICMR had granted permission to NIMS for clinical trials in view of the experience of the hospital and announced that NIMS will start the COVAXIN human clinical trials from July 7.

Dr Manohar said that in the clinical trial process, three types of the vaccine will be given to humans under trials at two doses. The vaccine contains 3 micrograms of one type of vaccine and another 6 micrograms of the different vaccine, said the doctor.

These clinical trials will be carried out under Phase-1 and Phase-2 and the first phase is 28 days, said the doctor.

NIMS Medical Superintendent Professor Nimma Satyanarayana participated in the meeting.

Along with NIMS, the ICMR has also chosen 12 other health care institutions across the country for the human clinical trials of coronavirus vaccine. The institutes which are selected for clinical trials of this vaccine are in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, New Delhi, Rohtak, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Patna, Belgaum (Karnataka), Nagpur, Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu), Gorakhpur Goa and Arya Nagar.