Hyderabad Night Temperatures Touch 10 Degrees

Telangana is still witnessing cold wave and Hyderabad temperature at night has dropped 10 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in the city is 14.4 degrees Celsius. The nights and wee hours in the city and a few areas on Tuesday were recorded at around 10 degrees Celsius. The cities, including Serilingampally and Rajendranagar, recorded 10 degrees Celsius.

According to data collected by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) at several Automatic Weather Stations (AWS), the night temperature is expected to climb by two to four degrees in practically every region of the city beginning Wednesday. During this time, the maximum temperature in the city will vary between 30 and 33 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department's forecast for Hyderabad, night-time temperatures in the city may dip again by weekend. Meanwhile, the nighttime temperature in numerous sections of the state, particularly the northern districts, has risen. Rangareddy had the coldest minimum temperature of 8.7 degrees Celsius. Temperatures are expected to climb steadily throughout the coming week.

