Hyderabad: NIA Officials Arrest HC Advocate Shilpa In Missing Girl Radha Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches in High Court Advocate Shilpa's house which is located at Chilukanagar, Uppal. The officials said that they conducted searches at her residence as a part of a medical student Radha missing case. However, officials said that there were allegations against Shilpa saying that she wanted to join Radha in the Maoist group.

Authorities are conducting searches at three locations simultaneously. As part of the inspection, NIA officials seized several documents. Shilpa was also arrested by the officials today and was sent to the NIA office. On the other hand, NIA officials also conducted searches in Chegunta in the Medak district. The officials also conducted searches in the Maoist leader Shankar's son's residence.

Three years ago, Radha went missing in Visakhapatnam. The mother of Radha filed a complaint in Visakhapatnam saying that she was kidnapped by Maoists. Following this, the Union Home Ministry directed the NIA to re-open the case on May 31 and ordered it to carry on the investigation. The NIA has registered a case against Chaitanya Mahila Sangham leaders, top Maoist leaders Gajarla Ravi and Aruna.

In the complaint filed by Pallepati Pochamma, she mentioned that, "My younger daughter Radha was doing the nursing course. Leaders of CMS, Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna, Chukka Shilpa, and others used to visit my daughter's college and the ideology of Maoism was indoctrinated into her mind."

The case was registered under kidnapping, wrongful confinement, unlawful assembly, rioting, criminal conspiracy, and various sections of the unlawful activities prevention act.

Also Read: Mahindra Rolls-out 300,000th Telangana-made Tractor from its Zaheerabad Facility