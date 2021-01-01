Hyderabad: New Telangana Secretariat Gets Environmental Clearance

The Telangana government’s proposal to construct a new Secretariat complex near Necklace Road recieved environmental clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The new complex will be a combination of historical architecture and modern technology, representing Telangana's rich culture and tradition.

The new Secretariat is built with Deccani and Kakatiya architectures. In just 20 percent of the vast 25-acre campus, one could witness the concrete structures whereas the rest will be dedicated to landscaping and greenery. The complex will have a separate entrance for the Chief Minister, in addition to the main entrance for ministers, officials and the public on the east side.

The new Secretariat building, once constructed will be higher than several monuments such as the Taj Mahal (240 ft), Qutub Minar (237 ft), Charminar (183 ft), Quli Qutb Shah’s Tomb (196 ft) and the Buddha statue (58 ft). Hyderabad-based Satyavani Projects and Consultants and Chennai-based Oscar and Ponni Architects prepared the design.