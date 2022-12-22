Hyderabad National Book Fair Begins Today

Good news for book lovers! The 35th edition of the ‘Hyderabad National Book Fair’ will begin today, December 22 at Telangana Kala Bharathi, NTR stadium.

Under the aegis of the Hyderabad Book Fair Society, the fair will provide an opportunity for young authors to display their books and for book enthusiasts to buy their favourite picks.

More than 300 bookstalls and various publishers that include (Munshiram Manoharlal Publishers and Nava Telangana Publishing House) from all over India are likely to participate in the fair.

Books will be made available in Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, English and other Indian languages.

Children’s literature, progressive literature, classical literature, novels, and stories about science and technology books will also be displayed.

Study materials for students preparing for competitive exams, various publications and their materials will also be available at the book fair.

