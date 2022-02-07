Hyderabad Nagole Flyover to Ease Traffic Congestion on Uppal-LB Nagar Road

To put an end to the traffic woes of the denizens in Uppal - LB Nagar road the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is building a six-lane bi-directional flyover at Nagole at an estimated cost of Rs 67.97 crores. As per reports, the flyover is likely be ready by July this year. Once the facility is available to the public, traffic arriving from Uppal and heading towards LB Nagar through Nagole, as well as traffic heading towards Uppal from LB Nagar via Nagole, will flow more smoothly. The 990-meter-long and 24-meter-wide flyover is being constructed as part of the State government's ambitious Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

As of now, 50% of the flyover construction has been finished, and all 23 foundations and piers have been laid. The installation of girders and the placement of deck slabs are currently ongoing. According to GHMC statistics, the project's benefits include a pleasant commute on the Uppal-LB Nagar section and significant savings in terms of travel time. According to the detailed project report (DPR) for the flyover, the facility, in addition to increasing commute speed, improves safety and level of service for road users and reduces pollution.

According to GHMC officials, LB Nagar has become a busy community over the years, with numerous housing units, office spaces, and commercial establishments mushrooming in the area, resulting in increased traffic density. Furthermore, LB Nagar is a major entry and exit point for people commuting to and from Vijayawada, with the LB Nagar Junction and connecting roads experiencing heavy traffic.

14 SRDP projects for Rs.448 crore were suggested to address traffic concerns in LB Nagar and its surroundings. Among these are the Chintalakunta Checkpost junction underpass and the LB Nagar Right Hand Side (RHS) underpass, in addition to the existing Kamineni Left Hand Side (LHS) Flyover, LB Nagar LHS Flyover, Kamineni RHS flyover, and Bairamalguda RHS flyover.