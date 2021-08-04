Hyderabad: Moving Car Gutted In Fire

Fire erupted from the engine of the Police escort vehicle today. The incident took place near the Khairatabad junction on Wednesday morning. The moving vehicle suddenly caught fire when it reached the junction. The driver of the vehicle who noticed the flames immediately stopped the vehicles and those who have been inside the car immediately got down. No casualties were reported.

The fire tenders rushed to the spot and the fire was doused immediately. The car was gutted by fire and according to the reports, the car caught fire due to some internal glitches.

A few days ago, in another incident, a Tata Indigo Car while moving on Shamshabad road was gutted by fire. The car caught fire due to some problems with the engine of the car. The driver of the car suffered injuries.