Hyderabad: Moving Car Catches Fire Near Hitech City, Driver Escapes

A moving car caught fire on the road near Hitech City in Madhapur on Friday. When the driver noticed flames coming from the engine, he managed to flee.

The fire is believed to have been started by a short circuit in the engine. The incident occurred when the car was driving from Jubilee Hills to Madhapur. A fire engine arrived on the scene and doused the fire, which had completely destroyed the car. This incident led to a traffic jam. Later traffic cops cleared the traffic by pulling the car aside.