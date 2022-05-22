Hyderabad Motorists Who Use Multi Toned Horns in Trouble

The Hyderabad traffic police have been conducting a special drive to fight against noise pollution produced by the vehicles using prohibited multi-toned horns, pressure horns, and air horns. In this special drive that started on May 10, the traffic police have booked 3,320 motorists for using prohibited multi-toned horns and air horns and imposed a fine of Rs. 1,000 on the motorists under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (MV Act). Starting June 1, charge sheets will also be filed against motorists those who use multi-toned horns. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), AV Ranganath said, "From June onwards, they will also face prosecution."

He further stated that "The Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 asserts that, no motor vehicle should be fitted with any multi-toned horn giving, a succession of different notes or with any other sound producing device giving an unduly horn, shrill, loud or alarming noise."

He also added, "The ‘Rule 119 of CMVR, 1989’, postulate that every motor vehicle shall be fitted with electric horn only. Section 52 of The Indian Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 bars alteration in motor vehicles with those originally specified by the manufacturer and whoever violates prescribed standards in relation to the noise pollution will be punished U/s 190(2) of MV Act, 1988."

High Court of Telangana in February 2022 directed the police to remove the prohibited multi-toned horns/sirens/hooters and take necessary action against the violators.

