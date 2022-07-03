Hyderabad: Moderate Rains Till July 6

For the past three days, Hyderabad is witnessing heavy to moderate rains in the evening times. As per the Indian Meteorological Department( IMD), the city will have a cloudy sky and might receive light to moderate rains with thundershowers till July 6. In June, the city received 84.6 mm of rain, compared to the normal seasonal rainfall of 109.2 mm. The State is expected to witness heavy rains in the coming days with the weather department issuing a yellow alert. The humidity level in Hyderabad during the early hours on Saturday was 84%, which was higher than normal.

IMD further stated that heavy rain is likely to occur in isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, and Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem.